The Public Prosecutor’s Office, in connection with the allegations and the report presented at yesterday’s press conference by several persons, including one suspected person in connection with the bankruptcy of Eurostandard Bank, emphasizes that according to the Law on Criminal Procedure, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is solely competent to pass an order and to conduct an investigative procedure. Part of the allegations from this “private or independent investigation” were investigated in cases handled by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and for which, in accordance with the evidence, a meritorious public prosecutor’s decision was made.

After several criminal charges were filed in connection with the operation of the company KUBUS, several public prosecutors from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption and from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje acted in order to determine the legally relevant facts.

Based on the voluminous written documentation provided and collected verbal evidence, examinations of victims and witnesses, and especially on the basis of the economic and financial expertise, the checks in the National Bank and in the Financial Intelligence Administration, the public prosecutors determined that the actions of the accused did not contain the elements of the reported crimes, and there are no elements of other crimes for which the prosecution is undertaken ex officio.