The quarantine on the city of Debar and the neighboring Centar Zupa municipality will be lifted today. The area was the early hotbed of the coronavirus epidemic, after citizens who visited or worked in Italy came to the area and brought he virus. The small city and the near-by villages were sealed off from the rest of Macedonia to prevent the spread.

Citizens in this area will not be allowed out of the municipal borders, but curfew restrictions that apply to the rest of the country will apply to them, and they also reduce the ability to travel.

But over the past 10 days there have been no new Covid-19 cases reported in the area, which prompted the Healthcare Ministry to determine that the worst has passed. There were 49 confirmed cases over the past month, of whom four people died. Of the rest, 29 are treated outpatient, while 16 are considered to be cured.