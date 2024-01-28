Regional media outlets are reporting on the election of Talat Xhaferi as the first Albanian prime minister in Macedonia. “Novosti” suggests that as of today, Macedonians are seen as tenants in their own country, echoing MP Antonio Miloshoski’s statement that ” Xhaferi cannot be a good prime minister.”

Serbian publication “Republika” highlights that Macedonia now has an Albanian prime minister for the first time, noting Xhaferi’s past role as one of the leaders of the UCK in 2001. “Vesti Online” provides an analysis of the developments in Macedonia and speculates on what the country can expect in the period following the elections.

Bulgarian television “BTV” notes that Macedonia has appointed its first prime minister of Albanian ethnicity.

Greek media also covers the news, stating that Talat Xhaferi has been elected as the interim prime minister in Macedonia.