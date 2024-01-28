Antonio Milososki was selected by VMRO-DPMNE to make the key response to the interim Government in which SDSM proposed that DUI official Talat Xhaferi is made Prime Minister. This is the first time an ethnic Albanian has held the top executive position in the country – albeit for a set period of 100 days – and reveals the extent to which SDSM is dependent on the Albanian votes to remain in power.

DUI’s faithful partners SDSM turned the Macedonian people into renters in teir own country. We are witnessing a humiliating DUIsation of the country. Dimitar Kovacevski and Bojan Maricic are selling out house cheaply in order to keep their positions and turned SDSM into an appendage of DUI, Milososki said.