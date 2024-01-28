The leader of Dostoinstvo and director of CMC, Stojanche Angelov, appealed to the parliamentary group of SDSM to support the proposal of the law for compensation of the uncompensated military disabled and families of the fallen defenders.

APPEAL TO THE SDSM PARLIAMENTARY GROUP FOR SUPPORT OF THE PROPOSED LAW OF DIGNITY FOR COMPENSATION OF UNCOMPENSATED MILITARY DISABLED AND FAMILIES OF DEAD VETERANS

While they are voting for the former commander from the UCK to become prime minister, let them gather courage and in the next few days let them also vote for those who died or were wounded by the same UCK from whose ranks the prime minister they are voting for today comes from…