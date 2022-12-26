Due to increased air pollution, the recommendations and measures for exceeding the alarm threshold for suspended particles up to 10 micrometers in size came into force on Saturday in Skopje, Kicevo, Kavadarci and Strumica, and from yesterday also in Gostivar. The decision to enforce the measures and recommendations was made by the Government based on information received from the Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning, after the value of PM10 particles of 150 micrograms per cubic meter was exceeded at the measuring points in these cities during two consecutive days.

In accordance with this Decision, the Government informs the competent institutions and the respective local governments that it is necessary to act in accordance with the conclusions of the 40th Government Session held on November 28, 2017, according to which the Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning in cooperation with the Ministry of Health recommends to all legal entities to release pregnant women, people over 60 years of age, as well as people with chronic asthma, previous myocardial infarction or stroke, regardless of age, with the recommendation of a family physician, as well as to reorganize working hours and outdoor work from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It is also recommended not to organize sports competitions and other cultural events outdoors, as well as to provide conditions for increased activities of emergency medical services, home visits and patronage services.