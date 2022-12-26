Police found banknotes of denominations in denars, euros, Swiss francs, American dollars and Turkish lira in a cardboard box at the Tabanovce border crossing, police sources confirmed to Telma.

The Prosecutor’s Office for the prosecution of organized crime and corruption and the police conducted a raid at the Tabanovce border crossing, as part of an investigation into the abuse of border police officers and customs officers.

The raid caused several hours of delay at the crossing and dissatisfaction among the citizens who waited for hours to enter Macedonia.