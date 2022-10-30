Alsat TV reports that the meeting of the DUI party leadership held yesterday only deepened the rift between Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi and the large rival Skopje based faction which wants his dismissal.

Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, who is also spokesman of the powerful Albanian party, acknowledged that one item on the agenda was left open and will continue to be dicussed. Izet Mexhiti, who is head of the Skopje faction, confirmed that he wants to see Grubi go, but party leader Ali Ahmeti is keeping Grubi as his chief of staff.

You are mistaken if you think this will only be a formal debate. We always have fierce debates in DUI to improve ourselves, before we are corrected by the voters. We want mr. Grubi to be removed because of his inefficiency and failure to implement the program, Mexhiti said.

If Grubi keeps his uniquely strong position in the Government, where he is practically co-Prime Minister, it is likely that Mexhiti will form a formal faction within the party. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi also announced that his Gostivar based faction is not satisfied with the spoils of Government and wants to be more appreciated in the future.