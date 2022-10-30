A 50 strong group of Macedonian historians issued a statement welcoming the opening of a Macedonian cultural center in Blagoevgrad, after decades of pressure from Bulgarian authorities to prevent any type of activities by Macedonian organizations.

Your persistence and dedication over the years finally brought to fruition. You fought not with arms but with the international law at your side. As Macedonians in Bulgaria you’re binding yourselves closer to the Macedonians in Macedonia and our third generation Macedonians in Canada who did not forget about their roots and helped open the “Nikola Vapcarov” cultural center in Blagoevgrad, states the letter, addressed to the Macedonian organizations in Blagoevgrad.

The opening is planned for today, as opposition leaders from Macedonia have confirmed their attendance, while Bulgarian nationalists have called for protests.

The letter is signed by historians Todor Cepreganov, Mitko Panov, Natasa Kotlar, Violeta Ackovska, Nikola Minov and many others.