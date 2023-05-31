Malinka Ristevska Jordanova, who is involved in Macedonia’s EU integration processes in various aspects for many decades, pointed out that the constitutional amendments are just a part of the entirety of Bulgarian demands to follow, hence Bulgaria will certainly continue to block Macedonia.

“The Bulgarian demands haven’t changed in essence since 2019. The problem is that Bulgaria didn’t recognize the Macedonian people and their identity. In a situation where they don’t recognize our identity, let alone the rights of the Macedonians in Bulgaria, the pressure o include the Bulgarians in the Constitution as one of the methods to achieve all their demands, puts us in a position of permanent uncertainty, because we have absolutely no guarantees that these demands will cease”, Rsitovska Jordanova said in a TV interview.

Ristovska Jordanova is adamant that Bulgaria will continue with the blockades because they have incorporated their demands throughout the process. The demands, according to her, are mostly present in the cluster “Basics”, which is the first to open and last to close.