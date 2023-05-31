There is no project documentation for the corridors, and no one knows the exact route of the corridors, and where they will dig for mineral resources, VMRO-DPMNE MP Zdravko Trajanov said at Wednesday’s session of the Parliament dedicated to the amendments to the Law on the Mineral Resources.

The amendments will speed up the already short deadlines for applying for the extraction of mineral resources.

“It is very unclear what the Government intends to do with the mineral resources, who will prepare the study, who will do the digging… this is a grey zone. Apparently, the Government will decide, ad the contractor will receive a finalized product. The only purpose of this law amendment is to enable the Government to have exclusive control of the process”, Trajanov said.

Trajanov also added that there is no limit on the number of concessions for expropriation since there is no detailed plan for the project.