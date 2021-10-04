We are facing the most important local elections in the history of the municipality of Radovis. Elections in which we will decide whether our fellow citizens will go to work in the neighboring municipalities in the next 4 years because no new factory for mass employment has been built in Radovis for 30 years. It is enough of false promises, numbers, it is enough of witnessing an incriminated local government without ethics, morals and conscience, said Aco Ristov, VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of Radovis at Monday’s rally.

Ristov stressed that the choice of the citizens should be VMRO-DPMNE because it has a completely different approach from this government and a clearly defined goal for a developed, advanced, well-organized and independent Radovis.

He promised his fellow citizens a new cultural and business center with underground parking for 200 vehicles, business premises, catering facilities, a closed multifunctional atrium for 1,500 people, a gallery and a housing section.

Furthermore, Ristov stressed that he will create a completely new city market, which will solve the long-standing issue of farmers and citizens who have been buying and selling products in conditions as if we were in the 19th century.

He also pledged to build a green urban park for the elderly, a children’s amusement park, sports fields, a bike path, a swimming pool, a disco, a restaurant and a new place for recreation and sports for all citizens.

In the area of local economic development, Ristov stressed that his top priority is to create new jobs by implementing a project that will provide infrastructure for all potential investors.

He also announced opening of construction expansion of capital projects, which will include all the construction companies operating in Radovis.