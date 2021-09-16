Photos of two criminals linked to the Zaev regime who should be in prison or house arrest but are in fact walking around Skopje were shared today.

First, it was Zaev’s former top adviser Dragi Raskovski, who is supposed to be under house arrest, but was photographed in Skopje’s Aerodrom district. Zaev defended the case, insisting that Raskovski was allowed to go outside of his home for treatment every day, and was also given other exemptions.

Then, a picture Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, the key suspect in the Racket scandal, also surfaced. Boki 13 was photograhed near the Zelen Pazar market in downtown Skopje – free but with what appears to be a plainclothes police escort. He is sentenced to nine years in prison and faces another racketeering trial. His co-defendant Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, who should be serving out a three years prison sentence, killed a man ten days ago when he caused a major car crash on the Kicevo – Gostivar road.