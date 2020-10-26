For the time being, closure of kindergartens is not considered, because the situation with the virus is under control, says the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Sahpaska. The minister added that since the onset of the pandemic until last week, 26 children and 83 employees got infected with the virus, and last week another 9 children and 40 employees were registered. Currently, 482 children and 77 adults are in isolation.

All are in good health, except for one child and one educator who are hospitalized.

The capacity of the kindergartens is 20,718, and 10,700 children attend.