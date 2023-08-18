Saying VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski was manipulating the public just like his predecessor Nikola Gruevski had been, SDSM, in a press release ahead of Friday’s parliamentary session on the need of updating the Constitution, wrote that this was “the moment of truth, a session that will show who is for and who is against the EU.”

Adopting the proposed constitutional changes, SDSM said, would strengthen the multi-ethnic character of the country and the Macedonian identity, as the EU has recognized the Macedonian language with the negotiation framework.

Updating the Constitution is necessary to continue the country’s European integration and open the chapters of the negotiation process, the party reiterated.

“But Mickoski says with great ease that he is ready to block the country’s citizens’ European future, just like Gruevski did,” it said.