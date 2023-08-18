I have at least 7,300 reasons, of which nothing was left but ashes (referring to the Jews deported from Macedonia under Bulgarian occupation in 1943) to vote against the constitutional amendments! I have at least two million reasons – who clearly state that they are against the Bulgarian diktat – to vote against it! This is VMRO-DPMNE MP Rachela Mizrahi’s message on Friday, prior to the start of the parliament plenary session.

“At least five years we are listening about the “common history”, about our language being a dialect, about Ilinden Uprising being a Preobrazhenie Uprising, about Macedonians being Bulgars, that they weren’t occupiers, but administrators… They were telling us, even in our capital, Skopje, that the Communists brainwashed us and we just have to wake up.

I am not against the EU – to the contrary, the EU is our future.

I am against the future offered to us today. I am against the agreement and the protocol that SDSM signed with Bulgaria, which has no relation to the EU!

This agreement and protocol are not Macedonian, they belong to a small group of SDS officials and to Bulgaria.

This agreement not only takes us far away from the EU doors, but it also erases us all!

We warned them, we protested, we debated, we explained why they shouldn’t do it, but they didn’t listen, the same as they refuse to listen to the people today. Since it is like that, they should vote on whatever they agreed, but without me”, Mizrahi wrote in a Facebook post.