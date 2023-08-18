NO to the constitutional amendments! That was the VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair Aleksandar Nikolovski’s message before the start of the session of the Parliament dedicated to only one item – the amendments to the Constitution.

“The Macedonian people have their separate history, culture, and their own Macedonian language, while Macedonia has its own clear statehood and political continuity.

Macedonia is a realization of the desire for an independent state as the goal of the perennial struggle of the Macedonian people!

That is why there is no imposed government; no force or pressure will make us delete all that!

VMRO-DPMNE is the protector of the Macedonian people. That is why today, all VMRO-DPMNE MPs will say NO to the constitutional amendments!

A historical day! Long live to Macedonia!”, Nikolovski wrote.