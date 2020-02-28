Amdi Bajram, the leader of the SRM Roma party that is allied with the ruling SDSM party, openly endorsed electoral fraud for the coming early elections. In an address to party supporters, Bajram called on them to stuff the ballot boxes.

We know how we do it. We all go out at 7 and we fill the boxes. Everything must be all right when the votes are counted, Bajram said.

Roma are frequently targeted for electoral theft, with widespread reports of SDSM buying the votes of poor Roma families for cash, firewood or basic food items. This endorsement of fraud by Bajram signals that the April 12 elections will see organized attempt to create irregularities.