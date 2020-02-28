The first televised duel of the pre-election period between Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev can be followed throug the Kanal 5 Facebook page.

„Само Вистина“ 28.2.2020

„Само Вистина“ со Зоран Заев и Христијан Мицкоски – Дуел за вистината!

Gepostet von Канал 5 Телевизија am Freitag, 28. Februar 2020