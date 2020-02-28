Mickoski and Zaev face off in a televised duel (LIVE) Macedonia 28.02.2020 / 19:28 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin The first televised duel of the pre-election period between Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev can be followed throug the Kanal 5 Facebook page. „Само Вистина“ 28.2.2020 „Само Вистина“ со Зоран Заев и Христијан Мицкоски – Дуел за вистината! Gepostet von Канал 5 Телевизија am Freitag, 28. Februar 2020 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin ZaevMickoskiKanal 5+duel Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 26.02.2020 Nikola Gruevski: Zaev himself acknowledged that his campaign of political persecution is based on inadmissible, edited recordings Macedonia 26.02.2020 VMRO-DPMNE calls on Zaev to show some dignity on his way out Macedonia 25.02.2020 Large protest march against Zaev’s interference in the judiciary takes place this afternoon Macedonia News SDSM coalition partner endorses electoral fraud Investigation into the pharmacies that hike mask prices Skopje court approves launching another politically motivated trial of VMRO-DPMNE officials Mickoski to debate Zaev on Kanal 5 Government recommends that sports matches be played without audience until March 6 and mass public gatherings be canceled Culev: We are closely monitoring situation at borders due to possible new wave of refugees The EU is silent about the Zaev tapes They are mafia fighting for power and money, we are fighting for Macedonia’s common future and more for everyone .
