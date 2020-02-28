Macedonia

Mickoski to debate Zaev on Kanal 5

Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski will debate the leader of the ruling SDSM party Zoran Zaev on Kanal 5 TV this evening. It’s the first, and possibly only debate of the election cycle and it begins at 18:30. Before the duel, Mickoski said that he will confront Zaev with all the failures and...