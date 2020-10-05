SDSM party spokesman and member of Parliament Kostadin Kostadinov has purchased a new motorcycle worth 20,000 EUR which is not on his obligatory financial report.

VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said that only the baggage unit for the motorcycle costs 600 EUR. “Like his old Intruder motorcycle, Kostadinov’s new Ducati is not on his financial report. What does he care for the 40,000 newly unemployed workers and the collapse of our education and healthcare. The gang has to have its joyride”, Stoilkovski said, while also sharing the Bulgarian media report that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev owns a villa on the Greek Aegean coast – a report the Government denied.

Zaev is also known for riding expensive motorcycles across the region. He was recently filmed riding one of his motorcycles with Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce through Skopje. As all were filmed without the mandatory helmet, they were later fined by the traffic police.