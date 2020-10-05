The capital Skopje is approaching a level of 1,000 active cases with the latest spike in coronavirus infections. According to the Healthcare Ministry’s daily report issued on Sunday, there are 966 active cases in the capital, out of 2,693 in total across the country. This far surpasses any other city – the second most affect is Kocani with 183 cases followed by Kumanovo and Strumica with 181 cases each.

There are 659 new cases in just the past three days. This has prompted the Government to order a new round of restrictions on restaurants and clubs, after public outcry with the open violation of existing restrictions.

Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce have lost the plot. We are about to reach a total of 20,000 infections, 10 times more than Filipce assured us will be the top. Zaev and Filipce have no capacity to handle the coronavirus crisis, either its healthcare or its economic consequences. We have neglected patients, nurses quitting their jobs and angry doctors, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

Skopje had a major spike in active cases in June, after the Muslim month of Ramadan, during which the social distancing restrictions were widely ignored for night long iftar dinners. The cases have since dropped in the Muslim majority districts but have remained high in the densely populated areas such as Aerodrom, Centar and Karpos, where highrises contribute to the spread of the virus.