VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that he is prepared to put the proposal for a single electoral district to a vote, which is an important request of the smaller partners in the SDSM – DUI coalition.

It’s a strange situation. SDSM is in coalition with DOM, LDP, VMRO-NP, DS. They all want to have a single electoral district. But SDSM is also in coalition with DUI, which rejects this idea. Let’s put this to vote tomorrow, and we will advance the request from Justice Minister Nikola Tupancevski to prepare workgroups, Mickoski said.

DUI and other Albanian parties which win seats in the 6th district, where the voter registry is greatly inflated, oppose this proposal because it would lose them seats.