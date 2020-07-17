The State Election Commission (SEC) received late Friday another 77 complaints, which brings the total to 82.

The Alliance for Albanians has submitted 74 complaints, VMRO-DPMNE-2 and Voice for Macedonia-1.

Earlier, Democrats, Workers’ Party-MORO, SDU and Integra submitted five complaints, while United Macedonia filed a request for inspection in the invalid ballots.

The deadline for complaints expired at 9 pm, i.e. 48 hours after the end of the voting at the early parliamentary elections.