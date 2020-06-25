On the second day of the campaigning for the early parliamentary elections, parties and coalitions will present their political platforms at meetings with citizens, while observing the measures for protection against Covid-19. There will be campaigning through social networks and the media.

On the second day of the 20-day election campaign, the VMRO-DPMNE Coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” will present its election program to the citizens in Vevcani, Struga, Resen, Kumanovo, Skopje, Gevgelija, Ohrid and Gostivar, while the caravan of the Coalition “We Can” led by SDSM will be in Ohrid and Butel.

The Alliance for Albanians and Alternative will promote their MP candidates in Tetovo.