A controversial decision by the prosecution in the April 27th trial was the fact that there were no charges against former Culture Minister Elizabeta Kanceska – Milevska.

One of the rare pieces of evidence the prosecution presented that was not linked to a discredited witness, were text messages exchanged Kanceska and two of the defendants, Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristoski. According to prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska, this is evidence that Janakieski and Ristoski were involved in preparing the protests of the movement For a United Macedonia – one of which resulted in the incident on April 27th 2017, when the crowd of protesters were provoked into entering the Parliament.

Kanceska is seen commenting on the protests, telling Janakieski and Ristoski that the crowd looks great, “beautiful people” and that the mood of the protests is excellent. She was involved in organizing musicians and artists to participate in the protests.

But in the meantime, Kanceska sided with the Zaev regime, and voted for the imposed name change. In exchange, charges of corruption against here are being slow-rolled in the courts. Ristoski and Janakieski, along with former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski and UBK director Vladimir Atanasovski, were sentenced to between 6 and 6 and a half years in prison today. But Kanceska was not even charged.