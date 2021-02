An Albanian national from Macedonia with one kilogram of gold on his neck was arrested at the Batrovci border crossing on the Croatian-Serbian border. The price of the gold he wanted to bring home is worth around 30,000 euros.

He was caught on a bus leaving Italy. The Albanian national is 32 years old and he was wearing necklaces, rings, earrings, watches, brooches attached to a necklace, as well as a handbag.