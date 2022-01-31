If Slovenia has a functioning system, so can we. By the way, yes, we talked in the party. We in science say that usually the number of MPs should be the cube root of the number of voters. We have a big Parliament. Every reform should start from oneself. So saving should start with us. So I think it is quite right to reduce the number of MPs, said Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, MP from the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” in an interview with TV Sitel on Sunday.

Siljanovska Davkova added that VMRO-DPMNE will support one constituency.

I have mentioned several times that there is one constituency in Serbia and the Netherlands, but after I checked I saw that there is one constituency and open lists also in Slovakia. Montenegro also has one constituency. So four states, small states. In one constituency, the idea is to build a national interest. We have a problem with the national interest when we build it in terms of regional differences but also in terms of ethnic differences. But in the proportional system with one constituency, the largest proportionality will be expressed, said Siljanovska Davkova.

Siljanovska Davkova pointed out that in one constituency the chances of smaller parties are higher.