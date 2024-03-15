Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the VMRO-DPMNE’s presidential candidate, emphasized the significance of adhering to the Copenhagen Criteria for Macedonia to gain equal treatment and respect from the EU. Speaking on Telma TV, she stressed the importance of establishing an independent judiciary, upholding human rights and freedoms, and fostering European-style education rather than universities focused solely on producing degrees.

Siljanovska-Davkova expressed concerns that failure to meet these criteria would lead to continued EU vetoes, hindering Macedonia’s progress. She criticized past negotiations, highlighting instances where commitments were made but not upheld. She cited the Prespa Agreement as an example, questioning its effectiveness in securing EU and NATO membership.

Addressing the issue of European values, she urged neighboring countries to acknowledge and uphold these principles. She pointed out inconsistencies, such as countries participating in Strasbourg rulings while disregarding their outcomes. Siljanovska-Davkova challenged the need for alignment with European values, emphasizing the importance of consistent adherence to them.