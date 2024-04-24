VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate Gordana Siljanvoska – Davkova addressed the public following her stupendous victory in the first round of the presidential elections, She is projected to beat incumbent Stevo Pendarovski by a double margin.

This result is incredibly inspiring for me,. I will deliver what I promised, since day one. The run-off is coming and I will compete againt my opponent with due respect. I expect the same from the other side. I am proud of the citizens of Macedonia. Without you, there is no Macedonia, Siljanovska said.