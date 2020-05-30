The photo with Mr. Dehari resembles a political meeting at UCK headquarters, and not in the office of the mayor of Kicevo, a city in the Republic of Macedonia! The Minister of Defense and the Mayor MUST know that Article 20, paragraph (4) of the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia prohibits military or semi-military organizations that do not belong to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Macedonia, comments Professor Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on the recent photo of Defense Minister Radmila Sekerisnka and Kicevo mayor Fatmir Dehari posing in front of UCK symbols.



Or, isn’t this does not apply to NORTH and Kicevo?, adds the professor.