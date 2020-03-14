Six new patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Macedonia to 18. Five of them are from Debar, which has seen the most cases so far, linked to a couple that arrived from Italy.

The sixth patient is a woman who flew into Skopje from Barcelona on a Wizz Air flight, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. She arrived with symptoms and was taken to the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje right away. All 50 people who flew with her are now being tested. The patient was suspecting she has the coronavirus and was wearing a mask during the flight.

Meanwhile Debar remains under quarantine and citizens are not allowed to leave its wider area. Filipce today denied reports that the city was left without adequate medical support and said that a contagion expert is sent there.