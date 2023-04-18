Today the Skopje Basic Court will hold the first hearing in the slander case against Bujar Osmani. The case was brought on by Bill Nicholov, a Macedonian human rights activist from Canada, who is helping organize support for Macedonian groups in Bulgaria, Albania and Greece.

In an interview, Osmani blamed Nicholov of being “anti-American” and undermining American interests. This happened at the height of the Bulgarian campaign to open clubs in Macedonia, often named after Nazi collaborators, which greatly increased tensions between the two countries. Macedonians in Bulgaria also opened a club, in Blagoevgrad, named after poet Nikola Jonkov Vapcarov, but Osmani, and the 360 degrees news outlet, both alleged that Russian interests are behind this club, prompting Nicholov to sue them both.