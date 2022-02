Although the Hydro-Meteorological Administration has been forecasting for days that a new wet wave with rain and snow will follow starting Tuesday, “Macedonia Road” was again surprised by the snow, so the traffic on several roads is affected by the snowfall.

Bitola-Resen, Skopje-Stip, Mavrovo-Gostivar, Pletvar, Skopje-Tetovo, Kicevo-Ohrid are the roads on which you are advised to drive carefully, and there is a ban is in place for freight cars on some of them.