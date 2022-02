As of today, the Commission for Infectious Diseases has a new composition and it will be headed by Dr. Aleksandar Petlickovski, informed Health Minister Bekim Sali.

According to Minister Sali, the Commission for Infectious Diseases will meet regularly every Tuesday, and if necessary more often. Regular meetings will be held by the new president of the Commission Petlickovski, and if necessary, the Minister of Health will also be present.