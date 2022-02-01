The security situation in the country is stable and so far there are no indications that would suggest that there could be a threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Macedonia, President Stevo Pendarovski informed after today’s 14th Session of the Security Council.

Regarding the tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, Pendarovski said that Macedonia as a NATO member has made all the necessary preparations for possible scenarios depending on how events will take place in the region, which he said remains a potentially high risk zone.