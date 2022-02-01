VMRO-DPMNE can sit on the side, work, criticize, have a comfortable position… But, does the state have that much time, asks the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, who says that he is not sure that as a country we have the comfort to wait another 3-4 months, and see what happens.

I am convinced that the current government set cannot do anything better than the worst government in the history of Macedonia, ie the previous government, Mickoski said in an interview with “360 Degrees”.