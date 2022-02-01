From the “high” 1,493 place from six months ago, the University “St. Cyril and Methodius” today is at the 1,594 place. The ranking is made by the Spanish National Research Council, measuring the scientific achievements of university staff and their impact on the world.

UKIM is the only Macedonian university among the first 3,700 universities in the world. Next on the list is the University of “Goce Delcev”-Stip , which is ranked 3,711st.

In the neighborhood, the best ranked are: National University of Athens at 256th place; University of Ljubljana at 332nd place; University of Belgrade at 447th place; University of Zagreb at 571st place; Sofia University St. Clement of Ohrid at 988th place; University of Sarajevo at 1,677th place, University of Montenegro at 1,937th place; and the University of Tirana at 3,784th place.