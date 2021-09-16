Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic until September 12, 6,277 deaths were registered in Macedonia. Of those, 31 health workers lost the battle with Covid-19, seven pregnant women died, and a report by the Institute of Public Health shows that five patients who are said to be infected with the coronavirus twice also died.

Most of the registered deaths are over the age of 60, where the highest specific mortality is registered.

3,805 deaths were registered in males and 2,472 in females.