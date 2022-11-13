So far, no Macedonian nationals have asked for help after the blast in Istanbul, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) informs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following the situation after the last tragic explosion in Istanbul with extreme concern, and the Consulate General in Istanbul as well as the Embassy in Ankara have been put on emergency duty. In case of any need for help, our citizens can contact us on the duty telephone numbers: +905456149777 in Istanbul and +38975273732 in Skopje, MFA says.