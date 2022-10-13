Journalist Furkan Saliu confronted the director of the Children’s Clinic Aspazija Sofijanova with the huge sums she received as director and doctor.

According to what can be heard in the video, Sofijanova received over 3000 euros per month from the clinic, and a huge part of it was compensation for night shifts that, according to Saliu, she was not at work.

When Saliu hands her the documents issued by the Clinic she runs, she threatens him. In doing so, she admits that these are original documents from the clinic and asks the journalist to give her the names of those who disclosed the documents to the media.

According to the video, Sofijanova took more money for night shifts than her basic salary.

The video ends with a threat from Sofijanova that she will call somewhere from where Saliu should be sanctioned.