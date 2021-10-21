Son killed his father in Kicevo Macedonia 21.10.2021 / 12:22 A 50 year old man from Kicevo was arrested yesterday evening for killing his 50 year old father. The murder was carried out with a knife. Police still haven’t released the possible motive for the horrific crime. kicevomurder Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 18.10.2021 Jovanovski: We are fighting for Kicevo to belong to all citizens, Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Roma, Vlachs Macedonia 18.10.2021 VMRO-DPMNE leads in Kicevo after the first round of local elections Macedonia 14.10.2021 Jovanovski: Seeing Kicevo not moving forward, not developing, I decided to act and bring changes for the good of all citizens Macedonia News Greece admits 35 Afghan refugees from Macedonia Maksim Dimitrievski comes out with strong criticism of Zaev’s concessions on national identity issues Mickoski and Sela met to discuss the future steps of their coalition Zave stakes his political survival on the outcome of the race in Skopje Natasa Kotlar promises to solve the parking problem in downtown Skopje Alliance of Albanians: Our determination to bring down the Zaev Government will guide our actions in the second round vote in Tetovo Kotlar supports call to restore the museums at the Kale fortress Government denies that Zaev was using an official vehicle to go to a campaign event .
