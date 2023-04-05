The Interior Ministry warns that false emails are being sent to citizens ostensibly from Saso Tasevski, head of the BJB uniformed police bureau. The emails inform the citizens that there is some legal matter with Europol that needs to be taken care of.

The Ministry calls on the citizens not to contact the sender of the emails.

Tasevski is an SDSM party loyalist who was bodyguard to Zoran Zaev and was promoted in the police service.