In an interview, outgoing prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said that she was removed after she refused to stop the investigation into Zoran Zaev’s chief of staff Dragi Raskovski.

Ruskoska was used by SDSM to attack opposition activists and officials from VMRO-DPMNE but then started to go after select SDSM officials as well, including Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, and was eventually dismissed after going after Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski.

In the interview, Ruskoska said that she was offered promotion if she drops the case against Raskovski, who was eventually charged with relatively minor abuse of office, compared to the allegations that were made against him.