Oliver Spasovski, the Minister of Internal Affairs in the country, in today’s interview with TV Kanal 5, said that he very often uses low-cost airlines for business trips. He says that in times of crisis, all costs must be rationalized because these are citizens’ financial resources and it is important to do the work at the lowest possible cost.

It is not surprising, we should use all the possibilities to choose the most favorable flight offers both in terms of price and in terms of connection. I very often use EasyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair, and so forth, Spasovski pointed out.