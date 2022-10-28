I would like to share an appeal, not an appeal, but a cry of parents of children with special needs. In addition to the problems they face on a daily basis, such as the inaccessibility of the space for children with special needs, and social stigmatization, there is also a problem that is easily solved, the institutions set out to solve it, and like everything in our country, they only made it worse. In the government’s policy for the inclusion of children with special needs, there was a part that had to be implemented from September – that children with special needs should receive the assistants they need to follow classes at school, assistants who have not yet started working. Classes are being held, the third month is starting, and the parents are managing as best they know how, some can pay an assistant, but most of them were happy with this solution from the government. In addition to the absence of the assistants, the parents’ questions are answered rudely and with threats. I will not mention names, I hope that all the authorities are not the same and some understand parents and what is promised to them and their children. All children deserve to grow up happily, writes Bozidar Bozinovski on Facebook.