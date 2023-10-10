The Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, tonight expressed confidence that all citizens will manage to replace their personal documents with new ones with the new constitutional name by the deadline in February next year, and announced the opening of an area with additional work positions in Skopje where citizens will be able to come for new documents and without an appointment.
Spasovski: We are opening a new space in Skopje for exchanging personal documents without an appointment
Macedonia News
