All interested citizens can register for the green card lottery for 2025 for free from today, from 6 p.m. until November 7 this year, until 6 p.m.

Applicants can apply on the official website of the US State Department https://dvprogram.state.gov/, which has complete instructions.

Each candidate is responsible for his data and whether the information submitted in the application is complete and correct. Entering incorrect or incomplete data may lead to disqualification of the entrant even after being drawn as a winner.

Regardless of whether the application is submitted personally or with the help of a lawyer, friend or relative, each candidate may submit only one personal application.Applicants will be able to check if they have been selected through the program starting May 4, 2024