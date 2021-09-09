Top Government officials rushed to Tetovo yesterday, as the news of the major fire in the modular Covid hospital spread, abandoning the celebrations organized for the 30th anniversary of Macedonia’s independence in Skopje.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti, Deputy Prime Minister Grubi, Bytiqi and Nikolovski, Interior Minister Ljupco Nikolovski and other officials met with Tetovo Mayor Teuta Arifi for an urgent crisis meeting. But no information was shared with the public by them. Zaev and Ahmeti were booed by the gathered family members as they walked from the hospital. Only Mayor Arifi came to speak to the press, but her only call was to avoid spreading speculations and await for the outcome of the investigation.

In the meantime, media outlets reported up to 30 possible deaths, while the Healthcare Ministry confirmed 10, and would not give an estimate of the number of patients who were treated in the hospital at the time of the fire. Media outlets have put this number at between 20 and 30, with unknown numbers of family members and medical staff in the modular building as well.

The Government is expected to meet today to discuss the tragedy.