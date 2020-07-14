State prosecutors said that they are in coordination with the State Electoral Commission and will fire charges in any instanced of voter intimidation or other irregularities.

Crimes linked with the elections receive priority treatment and will be forwarded to the appropriate local prosecutors. The State Electoral Commission called on the prosecution to act urgently and to undertake all actions necessary to apply the Criminal Code, the office of state prosecutors said.

The prosecutors also called on the public to inform quickly about any observed violation of the electoral process through their email address [email protected]

Police acted yesterday against a number of activists from a ruling party who were encouraging opposition minded voters to spoil their ballots by crossing out the word “North” from the imposed name of the country that is printed at the top of the ballot.