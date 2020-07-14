After a number of social media commentators shared alleged results from the first day of voting, the State Electoral Commission said that all such posts are bogus and that the votes remain uncounted and in storage.

About 700 voters who were diagnosed with Covid-19 were eligible to vote on Monday, with special electoral teams made up of medical professionals visiting them in their homes. Later in the evening, ostensible results from this vote were published on Facebook and Twitter. Publishing the (alleged) results of the early voting is a common practice by parties who want to show that they have a leg up in the coming main election day on Wednesday. It is expected that similar results will also be published this evening, after the much larger group of nearly 10.000 people who opted to vote at home, and prisoners, finish their early voting.